Tuesday’s To Go: Nick’s Bagels and Espresso

Nick’s Bagels and Espresso is a popular breakfast and brunch spot located in Fullerton. It has a very local feel and serves delicious sandwiches for breakfast or lunch made from their freshly made bagels.

Nick’s is a nice place to grab a morning breakfast sandwich or custom bagel creations like the salmon delight and a coffee. Guests can also stop in a little later in the day for a turkey and cheddar sandwich and bag of chips for lunch.

The breakfast sandwiches are the most popular on the menu but regular customers of Nick’s, Denise and Ryan Lucerne of Fullerton, say they come here at least once a week for the Salmon Delight. Served on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, fresh smoked salmon, red onion and capers, Nick’s creation is a local favorite.

“They always toast the bagels just right,” Denise Lucerne said.

The bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel was delicious. The egg was cooked well, the bacon was crispy and the cheese was melted to perfection. The iced coffee was flavorful and with just the right amount of cream and sweetener.

The turkey sanwich included turkey, red onion, fresh green lettuce, sprouts and mustard on an everything bagel. The bagel was still fresh and the sandwich was overall very tasty. Add a side of chips and it hits the spot.

Nick Choe has owned the business for three years and six months and credits his regular customer’s word-of-mouth advertising and takeout orders in helping the business get through the pandemic. Nick’s favorite menu item is the salmon delight and the avocado cream cheese bagel.

While the restaurant is currently not offering indoor dining due to COVID-19 restrictions, it does have a couple of nice outdoor tables where customers can relax and enjoy their meals.

Nick’s Bagels and Espresso is located at 309 N. Euclid St. in Fullerton, which is located inside the Stater Bros. shopping center. The shop is open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m on Mondays- Saturdays and 7 a.m.- noon on Sundays.

All the bagels and sandwiches from Nick’s are delicious and it’s definitely recommended for all locals to stop in for a bite and a coffee.