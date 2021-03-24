Tuesdays To Go: Patty’s Cakes and Desserts

Patty’s Cakes and Desserts is a small Fullerton bakery specializing in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, and other desserts. The shop also has amazing decorations and employees that serve with smiles and give excellent customer service.

The bakery is located on West Commonwealth Avenue by the intersection of Commonwealth and Euclid Street and is currently open for takeout, curbside pickup, and contactless delivery.

Patty Gomez and Phillip Gomez, the mother-son duo own the establishment of Patty’s Cakes and Desserts. Patty’s love for baking turned into the well-known Fullerton bakery. The shop has been open for business since 1985 but has been at its current location on Commonwealth for 4 years.

Patty’s recipes and Phillip’s business savvy mindset have led the bakery to become quite accredited. They have received many awards and recognition in Orange County, including the City of Fullerton’s 2015 Small Business of the Year and WeddingWire’s Couples Choice Awards for their outstanding wedding cakes ten years straight starting from 2012 to 2021. A continuation of this streak would not be at all surprising for the future of the bakery.

“At Patty’s, you’ll be able to walk into our doors and find a different kind of bakery with freshly iced cupcakes and a very broad and wide selection to choose from here at Patty’s with 91 flavors daily, vegan and gluten-free options, and a very updated bakery my personal favorite at the moment has to be the chocolate with Oreo mousse cupcake,” Philip Gomez said.

The global pandemic impacted many small businesses in a very negative fashion and caused many small businesses to shut down over the last year, but Patty’s Cakes and Desserts was fortunate enough to benefit from community support during these troubling times. Business is booming for the small Fullerton bakery.

“In this pandemic, we have been more ahead of the curve than other businesses, so we’ve been doing well during the pandemic. We’re receiving many orders and have seen nothing but an increase in sales,” said Philip Gomez when asked about business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When entering Patty’s, customers are greeted by employees in a welcoming manner and to and a well-decorated bakery, which makes the experience just that much better. The most popular item on the menu is currently the cream cheese cupcake said, Phillip. For chocolate lovers, Patty’s Cakes and Desserts offers chocolate with oreo mousse cupcake and many other chocolate cakes that are more than satisfactory.

Patty’s Cakes and Desserts is located at 825 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

In Fullerton and want a dessert or treat? Do not hesitate to try Patty’s Cakes and Desserts, they will not disappoint.

For more information or to make an order, visit Patty’s website here.