Tuesdays To Go Review: Bring Home Authentic and Affordable Mexican Food from El Camino Real

It may be hard to spot El Camino Real among all the other shops crowding Downtown Fullerton. However, once you’ve paid them that first visit and experienced the flavors their menu has to offer, you won’t ever forget it.

Nestled in a shopping plaza at 303 N Euclid St in Fullerton, El Camino Real prides itself in serving authentic Mexican cuisine and showcasing the culture genuinely with a wide-ranging menu.

The Birria de Res, or beef stew, is offered as a combination plate paired with beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. The $9.99 jam-packed plate features shredded beef smothered in the sauce it was cooked in, creating a symphony of flavors in one’s mouth and leaving meat-lovers especially wanting more.

Recently, their most popular item has been the Carne Asada Tostada, priced at $4.29. A crispy tostada sets the stage for grilled beef to sit on. It’s topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, onion and a slice of tomato. The combination of food textures married together transforms such a simple base into something more. It was the late Kobe Bryant’s favorite item at El Camino Real so many long-time fans made the trek to the restaurant to taste it after his death.

If you still have some leftover room after a few plates and are craving something sweet, order and enjoy a corn tamale for $2.25. The sweetness of the corn, along with the steamed maize dough all wrapped in a corn husk makes it feel like you are unwrapping a gift, and it truly tastes like one too.

You can wash it all down with a $2.25 medium glass of horchata with its strong taste of vanilla and cinnamon to finish off an amazing meal.

What more can anyone seeking authentic Mexican food ask for? Perhaps the fact that you can get a family-sized meal for cheap, as all these food items combined is only $20.

This restaurant is currently offering takeout only in compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines. Those interested can call ahead or order in person. As El Camino Real is so popular, you can expect a bit of a line, but the food makes it all worth the wait. It’s open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.