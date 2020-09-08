Tuesdays To Go Review: Fraise Cafe Offers Sweet and Savory Crepes

Just two miles away from Fullerton College, Fraise Cafe is located right off of the 57 Freeway. Owned by locals, their specialty is the French delicacy of crepes mixed with international flavors.

The Fraise Classic, a “Chef’s Inspired” crepe, is simply what it is: a classic. Fresh strawberries and bananas are wrapped up in a thin pancake and topped off with Belgium chocolate.

With different chocolate options to choose from, the Fraise Signature Dark Chocolate is an ideal choice. The chocolate balances the acidity of the strawberries and sweetness of the bananas by adding a hint of bitterness. The crepe is finished off with dollops of whipped cream on the side, adding lightness to the dish. For the price of $6.95, this crepe can be eaten for breakfast to start off one’s day or just before bed as a dessert.

They also offer a Create Your Own savory crepe, or “CYO.” Starting at $6.95, you can mix and match between proteins, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, sauces and finishes to build a crepe of your likeness.

Fraise Cafe is not just limited to crepes; they also have a diverse selection of salads. The Spinach Strawberry salad is a mix of spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onions, strawberries, sunflower seeds and a balsamic vinegar dressing. This salad is sweet and tangy with a combination of tossed fresh fruits and vegetables. The sunflower seeds add a crunchy texture. It’s dressed with Fraise Cafe’s house-made balsamic vinegar, adding a proper amount of acidity. With the budget-friendly price of $4.95, this salad is a healthy option for one looking for a refreshing meal.

As for drinks, Fraise Cafe offers both hot and cold drinks from coffees to teas and lemonades. The Iced Chai Latte is a good option for one looking for a kick of energy with a rich taste. While the caffeinated drink is on the sweeter side, one can taste the spices in the background which makes for a tasteful Indian masala chai. There are two sizes available for the Iced Chai Latte: a 16 ounce for $3.89 and a 24 ounce for $4.59.

Fraise Cafe offers multiple services including delivery, takeout, curbside pick-up and outdoor dining, all within COVID-19 regulations.

If you’re looking for a new place to eat that is local to Fullerton, Fraise Cafe is a considerable option. They also have the added bonus of rewards such as getting a free drink upon the first visit. Also, with every six crepes bought, you can get one for free after purchasing a drink.

Not to mention they also have free Wi-Fi which is perfect for students who may want to get out of the house to study and enjoy a quick bite.

Fraise Cafe has a variety of sweet and savory crepes to choose from, great for any time of day and is located at 2504 E. Chapman Ave. in Fullerton. Their hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the business directly at (714) 869-3336 or visit their website for services and updated information.