Tuesdays To Go Review: Huntington Ramen and Sushi is a hit or miss for Asian cuisine

Huntington Ramen and Sushi offers plenty of vegan choices, which makes them stand out as a restaurant. They offer many different options for everyone with different taste buds.

The Shrimp Revival (non-vegan) was not warm enough. The noodles were separated from the soup, and they were also very cold and stiff as if they were from an instant noodle package. It had a very strange and dry texture, and the taste was quite odd. The shrimp provided in the ramen soup was also very cold. For $12.50, the experience was less than enjoyable.

In comparison, the Mrs. Craving sushi was actually very good, and you can find it on the vegan section of the menu. It had a very different taste and it was very fresh as well. The sushi came with your basic packaging of ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Vegans who want a taste of sushi should definitely take notice. The roll goes for $13.50.

The food was not the best, but on the other hand, it was not all that bad. The food ordered did not look very similar to the pictures displayed in the menu provided. It was not the best ramen for it to be so overpriced, but the sushi was good.

COVID-19 rules take place at this restaurant, so in order to receive service, you must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules. Dine-in is not available. You can only enjoy your meal outside of the restaurant where tables are provided, or order your meal as a takeout.

Huntington Ramen and Sushi is located at 1325 E Chapman Ave in Fullerton. Its business hours are from 12:00 to 9:00 pm every day, with Happy Hour being between 3:00 and 5:00 pm.