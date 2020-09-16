Tuesdays To Go Review: Korean Fried Chicken is Drowned in Cheese at Chicken University

Chicken University in Fullerton describes itself as “Serving A+ Korean Fried Chicken” that pairs well with their various cheesy-topped dishes.

The Chicken University Combo, priced at $27.99, is ordered with your choice of either a 16 piece of chicken wings or popcorn chicken featuring three levels of spiciness. The chicken is served smothered in cheese fondue. It also comes with two sides of either fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings.

The order itself comes with quite a large serving of popcorn chicken. With a spiciness level of one, it doesn’t have much of a kick. The chicken itself is very tasty, however, it’s very crunchy and each piece contains a very small quantity of chicken meat. In addition, a double order of fries barely covers the bottom of the container. Overall, $27.99 is not much of a deal for the amount served.

The side of Corn Cheese is definitely a single serving. It’s similar to a popular Mexican dish called elote, except it’s topped with plenty of cheese fondue. This dish was priced at $8.99.

The only non-alcoholic beverages they serve are $1.75 cans of soda and Perrier mineral water.

Considering everything, the food at Chicken University is served hot as well as being made with care and consideration.

Due to COVID-19, this particular restaurant is currently only accepting over-the-phone or online orders, and is only serving food during the following times: Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sunday from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. Last calls to order end 30 minutes before closing. They can also get pretty busy with orders taking up to an hour to arrive sometimes, so it’s advised to plan ahead for this one.

Chicken University is located on 2621 W. Orangethorpe Ave in Fullerton. Visit their website at chickenuniversity.net for more information.