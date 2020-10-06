Tuesdays To Go Review: Look no further for a new vegan-friendly brunch spot, Green Bliss is here

Less than a mile away from Fullerton College is a small cafe known for its wide variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch options, as well as many vegetarian and vegan options.

For those with dietary restrictions, this is a great cafe to do a taste test of vegan dairy substitutes such as cream cheese, mayonnaise and ice cream.

The cafes Breakfast croissant is simple, yet delicious and one can get it made with their choice of bacon, sausage, ham or house-made coconut bacon. At only $7, this breakfast croissant is also topped with an organic egg, pepper jack cheese, mayonnaise and tomato. The coconut bacon option does have a bit of an overpowering coconut taste.

One of the most popular items is the Strawberry Cheesecake French toast. At $9, this layered piece of french toast is stuffed with cheesecake filling. It sits on a bed of strawberry syrup and is finished off with strawberries and powdered sugar on top.

Both the croissant and French toast are more of a breakfast or brunch option, so a great lunch choice is the Turkey and Bacon panini. At $11, this filling lunch option features ciabatta bread layered with turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato and Dijon mayonnaise. It is also served with a small side of their Green Bliss salad.

If a quick cafe beverage is more of what you were looking for, Green Bliss has you covered. One can wash down their food with a $4.50 iced chai latte, fitting for this warm weather.

Green Bliss also has a wide variety of coffees, smoothies and teas. Perfect for a quick drink for on-the-go.

The cafe is partially on the more expensive side, but its dishes are truly worth stopping by for.

Green Bliss is located off of N Harbor Blvd in the city of Fullerton. In compliance with CDC guidelines, they are offering outdoor dining and takeout. The street has also been blocked off to allow more space. The cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.