Tuesdays To Go Review: Sample something new at Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen is one of the only restaurants in Fullerton that offers food that is both Desi and halal. Halal, for those uninitiated, means that its menu adheres to Islamic law.

The restaurant’s menu is incredibly diversified and features a culmination of cuisines from Pakistan, India and Afghanistan that has been, according to its website, “Elevated at this eclectic eatery with an elegant vibe.”

Its non-alcoholic bar program, in accordance with halal tradition, will intrigue people seeking to trade booze for mocktails made with fresh and local ingredients.

At the helm of its kitchen is culinary veteran and award-winning Chef Imran Ali Mookhi, who has trained underneath numerous Michelin-starred chefs in world-class kitchens. Sous Chef Mustafa Ansari also has experience training underneath Michelin-starred chefs and lends his experience to the kitchen.

Mixologists Valencia and Ahmad Hosseini have developed a variety of craft mocktails alongside traditional beverages like lassi.

The Pani Puri consisted of a crunchy puff pastry shell with a refreshing stuffing of garbanzo, potato, onion and spiced mint accompanied by a shot glass of tamarind water. While the presentation was visually stunning and the stuffing was satisfyingly fresh, the portion size was a bit disappointing, especially at the $6 price point.

The Butter Chicken Curry was also visually stimulating. It boasted a mouth-watering aromatic scent and a deliciously creamy sauce. Earthy, meaty and addictive, each bite left a savory and fatty taste in the mouth. While the dish was relatively filling, it was a bit pricey at $16.

The sides offer the most bang for your buck. The garlic naan, in particular, was the highlight of the meal. The garlic aroma and taste wasn’t overpowering, and the naan was delightfully chewy. At $4, it was worth every bite.

The restaurant’s website describes its Mango Mojito as a standout from the craft mocktail selection. However, it was essentially sweet mango nectar with a mint garnish. It was uninteresting flavor-wise and didn’t live up to it’s $9 charge.

The chai was creamy and tasted faintly of ginger and honey. The clean and straightforward drink paired nicely with the rich Butter Chicken Curry. At $3 it was completely worth it.

Overall, people should come here if they’re looking to enjoy a classy environment and taste test some experimental Desi food, especially if they can afford the splurge. The location is clean and decorated simply yet beautifully. The free parking behind the restaurant was amazingly convenient. However, people that are looking to leave stuffed with their wallets intact might want to look elsewhere.

Customers were required to wear masks before entering, and servers wore masks as well; all following COVID-19 guidelines.

Khan Saab is located at 229 E Commonwealth is open from Monday to Sunday with the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10:30 p.m. and is currently open for both indoor and outdoor dining at a limited capacity, takeout and third party delivery.