Tuesdays To Go Review: Take home loaded crispy fish tacos from Ensenada’s Surf N Turf Grill

Just off the 57 freeway on Nutwood Avenue, Ensenada’s Surf N Turf Grill specializes in Baja style fish tacos and seafood.

The most popular item at Ensenada’s is the fish tacos. The fish tacos include swai fish topped off with pico de gallo, cabbage, sour cream and salsa all wrapped in a corn tortilla. All of these ingredients complemented each other very well. The swai fish was grilled to perfection, had a mild fishy taste and a flakey texture to it, making it fall apart with every bite. Add a little lime for some extra flavor to the already delicious mixture of ingredients. These fish tacos are $2.75 each.

Ensenada’s also offers shrimp-based dishes like ceviche. The ceviche consists of raw shrimp marinated in lime juice with pico de gallo, cilantro and topped off with two fresh slices of avocado. The dish is coupled with two hard tostada shells. The shrimp had a nice crunch and the lime really boosted the flavor, providing a strong citrusy taste. This tasty entree is only $3.99 and is a very generous serving size.

For those not a fan of fish, the restaurant also has other meat options including carne asada, carnitas, chicken, barbacoa and al pastor. Vegetarian options are also available like veggie burritos, bean and cheese burritos and hard shell potato tacos.

Ensenada’s classic rice and beans side dish sells for $1.99. White rice is combined with diced carrots, peas and corn. The refried beans had a soft creamy texture to them and it mixed well with the rice. The rice and beans side dish was good but it wasn’t anything special.

For drinks, Ensenada’s offers aguas frescas like jamaica and horchata. It also has a wide variety of alcoholic beverages and canned or glass sodas like Jarritos.

The hibiscus tea, or jamaica, is the perfect choice to go along with the meal. This refreshing beverage provides a sweet and citrusy flavor with a slightly tart aftertaste.

Ensenada’s Surf N Turf Grill claims that its specialty is Baja style food and it most certainly is. Its seafood is delicious and the restaurant has a wide-ranging menu of food and drinks that caters to a wide variety of people. Quality food and fair prices make Ensenada’s a great place to grab a bite to eat.

The restaurant is only offering take-out with no indoor or outdoor dining.

Ensenada’s Surf N Turf Grill is located at 2931 Nutwood Ave Fullerton, CA 92831. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day. Call them at 714-983-7785 to place an order and ask questions or visit their website at http://www.ensenadasurfnturf.com/ for menu items and locations.