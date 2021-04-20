Tuesdays to Go: Rialto Café

Rialto Café is an old-school breakfast and brunch eatery in the very retro-like Downtown Fullerton. The café has a menu consisting of griddles, grains, omelets, crepes, sandwiches, salads, and a variety of beverages such as soda, lemonade, coffee, and beer.

At Rialto Café, customers will be be greeted by staff members who are fast-paced, friendly, with smiles under their masks, and practicing COVID-19 protocols. The staff will make sure and check in from time to time while patrons dine at the restaurant.

Rialto Café is currently offering outdoor dining and takeout. It’s easy to see why guests would prefer eating inside the establishment, for its great experience and aesthetically pleasing café space. The surrounding area is very pleasant with a calming aura because of its trees and the architecture of the eateries and shops. Spending an early morning breakfast or brunch at this café could prove to be a very fine time.

The Wilshire Omelette, which includes ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and cheddar jack cheese alongside, is named after the street location of the establishment and is a very popular menu item. It is also served alongside hash browns, which were very crispy.

Rialto Café is currently open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the restaurant is closed. Rialto Café is located at 108 West Wilshire Ave., in the heart of Downtown Fullerton. Due to the closure of Wilshire Ave. for outdoor dining, guests will only be able to find free parking during café hours on Amerige Ave., which is just one street over from the café.

Rialto is overall a great option for a good morning breakfast or midday brunch with friends, family or perhaps even a date with someone special. With its great retro feel and wide menu variety, this small café is an easy recommend.