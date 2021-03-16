Tuesdays To Go: Two Saucy Broads Pizza & Beer Parlor

Two Saucy Broads Pizza & Beer Parlor is a Fullerton based pizzeria that brings locals a touch of New York with its New York style thin crust pizza and more!

It is located on South Highland Ave in Downtown Fullerton, right next door to Bootlegger’s Brewery.

Jennifer Nap and Kathryn Nap are two sisters who co-own Two Saucy Broads Pizza. They began by finding a pizzeria that was selling their equipment, which got them a start in the pizza-making business.

The two of them put their savings that they would have used to buy homes together and put it into a small pizza store, which they fixed up and renamed Two Saucy Broads. Doors opened in 2011, however, in 2014 the business moved to the location where they are today.

When the restaurant first opened, Kathryn Nap brought in a “Long-Islander” from New York who worked in pizzerias his whole life, to train and helps out the sisters. All of the recipes are hundreds of years old and have been passed down through generations.

In 2020, Two Saucy Broads was awarded “Best Pizza in Orange County” by the Los Angeles Times. This is rewarding for the restaurant because out of a plethora of great pizza oriented businesses in the county and during such uncertain times, they won.

Something fun about the owners is that they are huge fans of Elvis Presley, also known as ‘The King of Rock N’ Roll.’ So much so that they have a shrine dedicated to him right in the middle of the restaurant.

This pizzeria serves a variety of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and pizza pies. “Hunks of Burnin’ Love,” is an appetizer that is unique to this restaurant and is small balls of dough filled with cream cheese, bacon, and tomato. Many online reviewers have left positive reviews, saying they taste delicious.

Two Saucy Broads offers vegan and plant-based options including, vegan mozzarella cheese, cauliflower crust, meatless meatballs and more.

Another popular item is the cream cheese stuffed pizza crust, which is an uncommon find among pizza places. Many visitors have praised this item so much, some have even referred to it as “game changing.”

Craft beer is available to go, along with most of the rest of the menu. Normally this pizza spot has craft beers on tap, so once indoor dining is resumed, it is recommended that visitors check out their selection.

The owners have made the restaurant a contact-free environment, with contactless payment and orders being streamlined out the door. Keeping the employees safe is most important to the owners and have stated that they would never be able to forgive themselves if something were to happen to their employees. This shows their clear dedication to health, safety and responsibility in their workplace.

At this time, the restaurant is only offering takeout orders, as the dining room is closed off to the public. Customers are able to place their orders on their website or can download the ‘Two Saucy Broads’ app (available for iOS and Android devices). Phone orders and walk-in orders are unavailable at this time.

The restaurant is located at 108 S Highland Ave Fullerton, CA 92832 and is open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Naps want guests to know that new items are soon being added to the menu so be sure to stay tuned. If you’re a cream cheese or bacon lover, don’t miss out on their Hunks of Burnin’ Love dish.

Do not hesitate to visit Two Saucy Broads Pizza & Beer Parlor and support the women who run it.