Tuition for Fullerton College fall semester online will stay remain the same

Fullerton College’s tuition will continue to be set at the state-level of $46 per unit regardless of all instruction being set to continue online through the summer and fall. Likewise, non-residential tuition will continue at $256 per unit.

To off-set the cost of education, numerous scholarships will continue on through the Fullerton College Foundation and Financial Aid. The two-year free Promise Program is also a newer resource available for upcoming first-year students to look into.

According to the Fullerton College Financial Aid Office, $4.85 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been granted to the school through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Act (HEERF). This is to be distributed in $500 grants to students who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Students can check their eligibility by submitting a form active until May 22.

California Community Colleges issued that the CARES Act allowed monthly student loan payments, including principal and interest, to be deferred until September 30. In addition, Pell grants and other loans do not have to be returned for students who dropped out.

Though the campus financial aid office is closed, staff can still be contacted via FA Facebook, FA Zoom counseling appointment, or through the number (714) 888-7588 during regular office hours. Individual staff contact information is available at http://financialaid.fullcoll.edu/staff.html