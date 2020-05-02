Understanding the importance of social distancing

It seems as if people aren’t understanding the concept of social distancing. Social distancing is making sure there is enough space between two people. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention administering different methods so that people can reduce the spread of coronavirus.





There have been many instances that people have ignored the “Safer at Home” protocol that has been issued throughout the state of California. Many of these young people do not realize that their behaviors and actions are affecting more than just themselves.

The first major health hazard was from Clearwater, Florida, where spring breakers were spotted partying with large crowds on the beach at the end of March. However, the crowds were during the first weekend of April, people still wanted to see the sights and sounds of Huntington Beach to enjoy the sun without practicing social distancing.

Since the first death in Orange County was reported on Mar. 24 in a press release, the county has stressed the importance of social distancing. Fullerton College students can practice social distancing while keeping a 6 feet distance between others while grabbing essential items at the grocery store to reduce crowding.

Instead, students can start connecting with their friends and family virtually with a FaceTime or Zoom video call. If they are missing the regular happy hour hangouts, then grab your favorite drink or meal and they can hang out in the comfort of their own home.

Everyone needs to take the initiative and set an example to show that this issue is being dealt with. People should realize that their selfishness is risking lives every day and the right decisions need to be made because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The social distancing protocol can help flatten the curve of COVID-19. The city of Fullerton recommends using a face mask and wear gloves when getting essentials outside of your home.

It has been also advised to stay home and not gather in groups. California millennials need to listen and follow the directions of Governor Gavin Newson’s executive order and the orders of their OC local officials.

According to the City of Fullerton, the essential services that are open are gas stations, pharmacies, food including grocery stores, farmers’ markets, convenience stores, take-out, and delivery restaurants, banks, laundromats and state and local government functions.

As of Apr. 30, Orange County has 2,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 50 of those cases resulted in death. The city of Fullerton has 91 cases within the county. The Orange County Health Care Agency is offering Orange County residents to stay informed with the latest news on COVID-19 called Alert OC.

People are able to receive alerts to help them prepare for their daily lives with the coronavirus.

There have been more cases found which shows that people aren’t taking the necessary to stop the spread of the virus. Students can go to https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com to be updated on the Orange County coronavirus cases and what they need to know on preparedness and planning around the virus.