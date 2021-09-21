Universal Studios Hollywood HHN mazes ranked

The Hornet ranked this year’s Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights mazes. Find out which mazes are just alright or full of fright.

8. Netflix’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers

Probably the least flashy maze at HHN ’21, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers is still incredibly scary.

Sinisterly similar, the basic plot of the movie and maze feature Michael Myers who is unstoppable and looking for his next victim.

This maze contains multiple Michael Myers, transforming Haddonfield, IL into a hell on earth.



7. Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House

Ranking sixth, The Haunting of Hill House maze does not disappoint.

Visitors join up with the family matriarch and go through a replica of the House on the Hill; complete with the ghost in the basement, the tall man and the bent-neck lady.

Familiar with the series or not, park-goers are sure to catch a scare or two.

6. AMC’s The Walking Dead Attraction

Shut down on March 4, 2020, The Walking Dead attraction was brought back just for HHN ’21 and comes in fifth on this list.

Visitors can expect to trail behind a Rick Grimes look-alike shooting zombies and trying to avoid being their next meal.

5. Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge

Although not technically a maze, the Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge ranks fourth on our list of HHN’s mazes.

For many, the tram takes them back to their first experiences at the park. Except for this time, the tram ride kicks riders off a few minutes after boarding.

Visitors are then rushed by chainsaw-wielding characters creating panic and chaos, a horrifyingly memorable entrance into this HHN maze-style attraction.

4. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

For big fans of the classic 1974 slasher film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, guests can enter the Sawyer House as Leatherface is loose and looking for his next skins.

Make sure to check out this maze as it is easily one of the more visually detailed in the park.

3. The Exorcist

The Exorcist maze comes in third place transporting visitors into the chilling scenes of 12-year-old Regan’s exorcism.

Guests leaving the maze couldn’t stop talking about it, and those waiting in line couldn’t stop talking about what they might encounter.

The Exorcist maze has hyper-realistic animatronics, and spectators will be blown away by mind-blowing visuals.

2. Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

Second, on the list, this maze is a spin on a classic tale many know and love. Out for blood, the predominately female cast features The Bride of Frankenstein.

Detail, characters, and overall theme make this maze a winner for both fans of the classic or those new to the scene.

Frankenstein’s Bride brings fear to fans with a drop of fright that’ll last the night.

1. The Curse of Pandora’s Box

The scariest maze is The Curse of Pandora’s Box. From the beginning it is already too late to turn back, the box is open.



All mazes at HHN are dark but there are portions of this maze that are pitch black. Pandora’s Box leaves guests feeling frantic and questioning who’s lurking in the dark?

Incredibly creative, like all of the other mazes it is the attention to detail that is stunning and is what puts The Curse of Pandora’s Box at the top of the list.

