Virtual Club Rush Presents Community, Culture and Variety to FC Students

As COVID-19 social distancing procedures continue to prohibit large-scale gatherings on campus, Associated Students and Student Life and Leadership resorted to hosting a Virtual Club Rush over Zoom on Thursday.

At 11:00 a.m., the meeting opened with celebratory disco music while about a dozen participating clubs dropped their social media handles in the chat. Host and Student Services Specialist Alicia Contreras welcomed over 70 students to the Zoom meeting.

Club presidents introduced themselves one by one and voiced their respective clubs call to action. Old favorites like Fashion Club were in attendance. Among the newer clubs to join in were Political Science Book Club and Veterans Club.

Three clubs presented pre-recorded videos. Society Club and S.O.B.E.R Club both sent videos from representatives detailing their histories of charity and recent milestones achieved.

Fullerton Christian Students’ video promoted their sense of community as a religious group. “To have a grounded human life with a divine purpose,” said member David Martinez when asked to summarize the Fullerton Christian Students clubs purpose. This is a space where both Fullerton College and Cal State Fullerton students can join weekly bible studies and college meetings.

Contreras sorted students into breakout rooms at request to simulate what traditionally would be students on campus clustered around club booths. These smaller spaces allowed club leaders to go into greater detail about their goals, upcoming events and meeting times, as well as answer any questions.

Alpha Gamma Sigma was one of the more popular rooms. This is a statewide honors society where students can gain community service hours and learn leadership skills. Multiple representatives stressed the benefits to having AGS on college applications. They also pointed out the prestige of being able to walk out first at graduation with a special stole.

The breakout rooms did not prevent friendly conversations from blossoming. Vietnamese immigrant and aspiring cardiologist Dat Tran talked about reviving the school’s Vietnamese Club after its hiatus. He emphasized how all students from different backgrounds are welcome to drop by and learn about Vietnamese history.

Contreras advised club leaders to message Student Life and Leadership for access to a weekly Zoom meeting where staff can answer questions and give leadership advice.