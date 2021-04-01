What students should expect from the fall 2021 semester

The fall semester at Fullerton College is right around the corner, but questions still remain as to what the semester will look like for students.

On March 18th, administrative staff received word from NOCCCD Chancellor Cheryl Marshall with information regarding the upcoming semester. So far it looks like the following courses are being prioritized: CTE, Health and Physical Science labs Performing Arts, Kinesiology, and noncredit programs such as DSS, and low-level ESL.

These departments were carefully selected based on student demand, inability to be successfully taught online, and benefits of being taught in-person.

It is yet to be decided how many classes and what mix of classes will be offered, but the issue is highly dependent on a number of factors– one of them being the health conditions and statuses in Orange County.

On March 31, Orange County moved into Orange Tier and fewer restrictions are being placed on critical infrastructure as a result. COVID-19 testing is readily available and approved vaccinations are underway. By April 15, Fullerton College students and a variety of other groups will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

It is not mandatory that students get the vaccine, but it is highly encouraged among faculty and staff. It is also being encouraged that students get tested regularly.

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory for anyone on campus and students will be required to get a wellness check, which will consist of a health-screening.

Students must fill out a form each day that they plan to attend class, which is available on the ‘Fullerton College Mobile’ app (available for iOS and Android devices) or in-person with a staff member at the health screening area. Students must then get their temperature checked at the wellness station. Physical Education students and those taking classes in the 700 or 900 buildings can choose to have their temperatures taken there.

Once the wellness check is completed, students will receive a wristband showing that they have been screened. Welding students are exempt from having to wear the wristbands for safety purposes. Students using indoor study space must also visit the health screening area.

According to Fullerton College President Greg Schulz, the college’s health screening procedures have successfully prevented at least two known exposures from occurring on campus this spring.

Fullerton College’s Director of Campus Communications Lisa McPheron has said that conversations have come up about adding in more screening areas as more students will be allowed on campus. The details are yet to be determined. It is also to be determined whether student events will continue and if students will be allowed to enter the bookstore.

During the current spring semester, the cafeteria, vending machines, and water fountains are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and may stay that way through the fall semester. Students may sign up for weekly meals with the Fullerton College food bank to receive free groceries.

The Safe Return to Campus Task Force and three workgroups are actively planning a gradual and safe return of in-person student support services and instruction for fall.

Fullerton College hopes to keep moving down the tiers and welcome more students to campus in the upcoming semesters.

To learn more about what to expect from Fullerton College amid the ongoing pandemic, visit the COVID-19 Information page here.