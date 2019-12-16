  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

  The Hornet

Starbucks opening at Fullerton College delayed

Maureen Grimaldo Posted On December 16, 2019
Stingers Café closed for good during the fall 2018 semester to make way for a Starbucks. The fully licensed coffee shop was initially slated to open in the spring 2019 semester.

Construction at the former Stingers Café location has been delayed due to difficulties with redesigning the historic building.

“The designing engineers are planning each phase carefully and working diligently with the city,” said vice president of administrative services Rodrigo Garcia.

Stingers Café closed during the fall 2018 semester. Currently the area serves as a space for students to lounge in. Photo credit: Hornet Staff

The location that previously held the Stingers Café is a historic building in the city of Fullerton. Historic buildings have additions regulations for construction. The city of Fullerton’s historic preservation page lists that the regulations are in place to protect and preserve the buildings.

Stingers had previously closed to undergone updates and remodeling with a reopening in the fall 2017 semester. The current estimated completion of the coffee shop is spring 2020.

The interior of the coffee shop will have new windows, furniture, and décor that will reflect the Starbucks design.

Campus dining services, Sodexo, will operate the new coffee shop. There is a dedicated webpage for the Starbucks that will provide the hours of operation, once determined.

The Sodexo dining services on campus have a dedicated page for the Starbucks that is coming soon. Photo credit: Fullerton College

“It will be a comfortable place to relax, study, or visit with friends,” Garcia added.

According to Garcia, construction is set to begin in a couple of months. If all goes as planned, students will be able to start the next semester with a grand Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino®.

