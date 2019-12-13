  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

  • The Hornet

What’s your Mission Statement?

Bethany Stover Posted On December 13, 2019
Five students from Fullerton College share their mission statement surrounding their educational goals, motivations to graduate and dreams in life.

Students: Matthew Gonzales, Anthony A., Yeimi Pimental, Lucy Gonzales and Noemi, explain what their personal student mission statement is. They all open up about why their education is so important to their journey in life. From hoping to open a business, providing for their family, or being a first-generation college student, these students are just a small example of the large scale diversity that FC has.

Within the FC campus, you can find so much passion, potential and hope that students have as they spend their time here.

Watch this video to get an inside look at these five FC student’s mission statement.

