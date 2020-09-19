Wine and beer delighted supporters at the Night at the Fullerton Market Fundraiser

A perfectly warm Thursday summer evening made way for Fullerton residents to congregate at the Fullerton Museum Center for a Night at the Fullerton Market fundraising event.

Thanks to a partnership with Dena David Events and Vino Nostra Retail and Wine Bar, the FMC was able to plan and execute their first social event fundraiser in months.

“Now that the county is in the red tier you can, with social distancing, have outside events. You get a catering person who has a beer and wine license and they not only serve the beer and wine, but there has to be a food element,” said event organizer Paulette Chaffee.

The event sold a total of 84 tickets at $15 apiece leading up to Thursday night. Attendees received two drink tickets for their choice of beer or wine as well as a turkey or veggie sandwich catered by Vino Nostra owner Dena David. When purchasing tickets online, event-goers were required to choose a time slot of 1 hour and 15 minutes to show up and enjoy the atmosphere in the plaza.

“We did that based on social distancing and to be able to be spread out to respect people’s space and make it more individual, customized and healthy,” said David.

For the past several months, the Fullerton Museum Center and Vino Nostra have had to innovate on ways to maintain a presence in the community. The values both the FMC and Vino Nostra continue to embrace is that of the community presence and preserving the culture of Downtown Fullerton.

“Having this event this evening is bringing more people to the plaza. After they finish their sandwich and beer and wine, they’re going to shop at the different vendors and we hope to really push that,” said Chaffee.

Thursday’s event marked the beginning of rebuilding the nightlife in the Downtown Plaza where many vendors and residents continue to show up every Thursday.

“We’re going to see how this one goes and then hopefully will be moving forward to be able to do a couple more events with them,” stated Vino Nostra staff member Candice Rees.

For details and updates of upcoming events, you can follow both the Fullerton Museum Center and Vino Nostra on Facebook.