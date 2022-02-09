Women’s basketball falls short at home

Despite shooting 42% from the field the Hornets could not hold their lead at home in a 60-52 loss against the Orange Coast College Pirates.

Fullerton started off strong with center Janelle Ramos sinking the first two field goals of the game. Not to be outdone, Guard Celise Moreno, hit a 3-point shot that put the Hornets ahead to 9-8.

The Pirates fought back in the first quarter and took the lead 14-15 after a travel violation was called against the Hornets.

The Hornets kept the lead throughout the second quarter. Ramos played hard in the paint, allowing forward Bri Landeros and point guard Destiny Goodloe opportunities to score.

Ramos had a big first half with 6 blocks and 8 points and 16 minutes of playing time to keep The Hornets in the lead 20-19.

Ramos has been on fire the last 6 games scoring 100 points over that span and helping her team stay competitive.

“Over the last couple games I’ve went in with the mindset of playing hard. Being able to contribute in as many ways as I can, being a lot more vocal, talking on the court, getting open for my teammates, rebounding and posting up,” Ramos said about her recent hot streak.

Ramos continued to dominate in the third quarter. Starting off with a rebound, a block, and a 3-point play to give Fullerton the lead 25-24.

The Hornets struggled to make any significant plays which allowed the Pirates a 3-0 run as they took the lead 35-21.

The Hornets rallied back and tied the game 36-36 after guard Shanise Ho made a 3-pointer that ended the third quarter and electrified the Fullerton bench! Ho shot 3-5 in the 3-point range with a total of 9 points and 12 minutes played.

With 1:58 left in the game, the Hornets continued to fight as Landeros stole the ball and Ramos completed the play with two points for a score of 50-54.

The Hornets were unable to overcome some costly turnovers in the final minutes and lost 60-52.

This is the fourth straight loss for Fullerton College as their record falls to 10-14 overall and 3-6 at home. The next game is on the road tonight against Irvine Valley College at 7 p.m.