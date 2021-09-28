Women’s March rallies for abortion rights in Fullerton and nationwide

Women’s March has organized rallies in every state across the country on Oct. 2 to defend women’s right to abortion without government interference. The rallies are in response to the Supreme Court’s inaction to block the Texas abortion law, restricting access to abortions after 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Indivisible CA 39 and the Democratic Party of Orange County are the organizers for the Fullerton rally being held at the North Justice Center at 11 a.m. Debbie Langenbacher is the host.

“When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas’s abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade. Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime,” Women’s March said on their website.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, enacted on Sept. 1, made doctors, nurses or individuals who perform or help aid an abortion that is not considered a medical emergency eligible to be sued by the public and held criminally liable. The definition of a medical emergency in the bill is not clearly defined and excludes cases of rape or incest. It is the strictest abortion law since Roe V. Wade.

Women’s March is a non-profit organization with the goal of using political power to create social change for women. This will be its fifth annual march.

