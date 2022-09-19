Number eight Fullerton College women’s soccer team takes a 3-0 loss against number one Santiago Canyon College, on Friday’s home game.

The Hornets have been struggling to get wins this season, winning only two games during regular play. Their last game was a 2-0 loss at Cypress College (5-1-1, 1-1) on Tuesday, for their Orange Empire Conference opener.

Fullerton’s record last season during the OEC was 7-10-2. So far, Fullerton is in last place with two loses and no wins in conference play.

During the last minutes of regulation time, Hornet sophomore midfielder, Jayden Romo, earned a red card after a desperation clash that badly injured Hawks sophomore forward Nikki Marino, who was attended by paramedics at the end of the match.

“We fought hard, I think we just need to keep fighting until the end, like not give up and not give in to that desperate play,” said sophomore forward Izabelle Garcia.

The Hornets had holes in their defense during the second half, allowing the Hawks to score three goals in the last 20 minutes of the second half.

Between the two goalkeepers, FC freshman Kailey Atilano outplayed Santiago College’s sophomore Savanna Prado, recording four saves out of seven shots at goal. Prado recorded three saves.

“I think our team played really hard today,” said Garcia. “I saw it from everybody. They were playing their hearts out and I’m just proud of the team as a whole. We all worked hard.”

The first half saw a back-and-forth battle of competitive physical defense and missed opportunities to score from both teams.

“I’m super proud today because you guys brought the game to them. You played soccer against one of the best teams in the nation, now we know what we need to do. We need to keep playing, keep working,” said head coach Pam Lewin after the game.

“Our next game is against Golden West. They’re coming to our field, and we need to take this picture right here of how we played. How we were running through things and the way we were working together, and we need to take that to Golden West,” said Lewin to her team.

The Hornets (2-6, 0-2) will host Golden West College (4-4, 1-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. for their third game of the OEC.