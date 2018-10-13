Women’s soccer fights for a draw against Irvine Valley

The Hornets women’s soccer game ends in a draw once again with conference opponent Irvine Valley College 2-2 for their final meeting on Oct. 12.

Coming off a 1-0 victory earlier in the week against Golden West on Oct. 9, Hornets head coach Pam Lewin didn’t feel her team carried over the same intensity and momentum when they played Irvine Valley.

“We were lucky to get the tie. I think we played a much better game against a better team on Tuesday… We need to be more consistent every time we play, instead of having a high game and then a low game,” said Lewin. “I thought this was kind of a low game for us.”

“We definitely lacked energy. In our last game, we definitely played faster and connected more,” said Hornets freshman defender Kaelah Basurto.

The Hornets dominated early in the first half by attacking the Lasers defense, but couldn’t finish their opportunities. As a result, the Lasers took advantage of the Hornets missed opportunities and enforced multiple counter-attacks to take over ball possessions and controlled the momentum at the end of the first half, with both teams going scoreless.

Hornets assistant coach Cristian Rus questioned his team’s willingness to win the 50/50 balls during halftime. Rus told his team that this was the only difference between the two teams and can determine the outcome of the game.

Rus’ team would respond as Hornets midfielder Sanchez-Molina scored a header inside a crowded box off an assist from Hornets freshman midfielder Ivaneli Marino.

The Hornets looked to continue the charge on offense for the rest of the second half, after earning their first goal to give them the 1-0 lead. However, a crucial turnover made by the Hornets set Lasers forward Jade Stewart up for a tying goal bring the game to 1-1.

This costly mistake changed the tone of the game in favor of Irvine Valley. As a result, a questionable penalty kick was awarded with 20 minutes left in the game because the Lasers stormed the Hornets defense.

Hornets sophomore goalkeeper Savannah Dyer, who had numerous saves throughout the matchup, made a save on the penalty kick that was shot towards the left side of the goalpost.

Despite Dyer’s last save, Laser’s midfielder Heaven Hernandez scored off the rebound. All hopes were lost for the Hornets, who desperately pushed all their players towards goal in the latter stages of the match down 1-2.

With just a minute left, Hornets forward Ashley Slouka, tied the game with a header in the back of the net, off an assist from freshman forward Taylor Hobbs.

The Hornets celebrated their comeback with the draw, 2-2, while the Lasers were devastated as being only a minute away from victory.

“As a team, we can improve. It happens. I could have gone harder on 50/50 balls that could have made a difference in the game,” Hornets sophomore forward Brianna Remedios stated.

Freshmen midfielder Regina Sanchez-Molina and forward Ashley Slouka led the Hornets in goals scoring one each against Irvine Valley.

Fullerton College (8-3-2 overall) visits Orange Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 3 pm.

