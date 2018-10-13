  • - Advertisement -

Women’s soccer fights for a draw against Irvine Valley

Bovie Lavong Posted On October 13, 2018
0
51 Views
6

The Hornets women’s soccer game ends in a draw once again with conference opponent Irvine Valley College 2-2 for their final meeting on Oct. 12.

Coming off a 1-0 victory earlier in the week against Golden West on Oct. 9, Hornets head coach Pam Lewin didn’t feel her team carried over the same intensity and momentum when they played Irvine Valley.

“We were lucky to get the tie. I think we played a much better game against a better team on Tuesday… We need to be more consistent every time we play, instead of having a high game and then a low game,” said Lewin. “I thought this was kind of a low game for us.”

IMG_Vidal.JPG

Hornets Forward Georgia Vidal looks ahead to a play the ball forward in the Hornets attack against the Lasers on Friday, Oct 12. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

“We definitely lacked energy. In our last game, we definitely played faster and connected more,” said Hornets freshman defender Kaelah Basurto.

The Hornets dominated early in the first half by attacking the Lasers defense, but couldn’t finish their opportunities. As a result, the Lasers took advantage of the Hornets missed opportunities and enforced multiple counter-attacks to take over ball possessions and controlled the momentum at the end of the first half, with both teams going scoreless.

Hornets assistant coach Cristian Rus questioned his team’s willingness to win the 50/50 balls during halftime. Rus told his team that this was the only difference between the two teams and can determine the outcome of the game.

Rus’ team would respond as Hornets midfielder Sanchez-Molina scored a header inside a crowded box off an assist from Hornets freshman midfielder Ivaneli Marino.

3FB83D3B-AE70-4E81-BE2B-41815EBCFB8F.jpeg

Hornets Midfielder Regina Sanchez-Molina celebrates her goal with Hornets teammate Midfielder Ivaneli Marino against Irvine Valley on Friday, Oct 12. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

The Hornets looked to continue the charge on offense for the rest of the second half, after earning their first goal to give them the 1-0 lead. However, a crucial turnover made by the Hornets set Lasers forward Jade Stewart up for a tying goal bring the game to 1-1.

This costly mistake changed the tone of the game in favor of Irvine Valley. As a result, a questionable penalty kick was awarded with 20 minutes left in the game because the Lasers stormed the Hornets defense.

Hornets sophomore goalkeeper Savannah Dyer, who had numerous saves throughout the matchup, made a save on the penalty kick that was shot towards the left side of the goalpost.

save.jpeg

Hornets Goalkeeper Savannah Dyer saves a shot on goal attempt made by the Lasers on Friday, Oct 12. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

Despite Dyer’s last save, Laser’s midfielder Heaven Hernandez scored off the rebound. All hopes were lost for the Hornets, who desperately pushed all their players towards goal in the latter stages of the match down 1-2.

With just a minute left, Hornets forward Ashley Slouka, tied the game with a header in the back of the net, off an assist from freshman forward Taylor Hobbs.

The Hornets celebrated their comeback with the draw, 2-2, while the Lasers were devastated as being only a minute away from victory.

second goal.jpeg

Hornets Forward Ashley Slouka heads in the game-tying goal in the 89th minute against Irvine Valley on Friday, Oct 12. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

“As a team, we can improve. It happens. I could have gone harder on 50/50 balls that could have made a difference in the game,” Hornets sophomore forward Brianna Remedios stated.

Freshmen midfielder Regina Sanchez-Molina and forward Ashley Slouka led the Hornets in goals scoring one each against Irvine Valley.

Fullerton College (8-3-2 overall) visits Orange Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 3 pm.

Post Views: 51

- Advertisement -


Author

Bovie Lavong


You may also like
Social justice movie night teaches students about the Death Penalty executioners
October 14, 2018
LGBTQ+ Forum helps students cope with current political climate
October 13, 2018
Griffin to be the new SKT
October 13, 2018
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook

    Facebook Pagelike Widget

Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.