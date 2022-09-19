Despite a rough start to the season, the Hornets took down the Seahawks 3-1 during their first home game of the season. Now on a two-game winning streak after dropping their first four games of the season, things are looking better for Fullerton women’s soccer.

Fullerton women’s soccer team had a good first half with two goals scored by sophomore fullback Ashlyn Trujillo and sophomore forward Izabelle Garcia.

Fullerton sophomore forward Izabelle Garcia and LA harbor sophomore defender Kassandra Jimenez chase after the ball during Fullerton's first home women's soccer game against LA harbor on Friday, September 23. Photo credit: Matthew Gonzalez

Sophomore forward Ashley Bautista had two assists, a one-two pass and push-pass, which allowed Hornets goal scorers to tap against Seahawks sophomore goalkeeper Diana Ruvalcaba.

The Hornets put enough effort to hold their lead in the second half, with a header goal by Garcia sealing the game at minute 46:00.

Fullerton College women's soccer team gather for a pregame photo before kickoff during their first home debut game against LA Harbor on Friday, September 23. Photo credit: Matthew Gonzalez

“I think we just pressed the other team a lot faster, we tried a lot harder, and we tried to get the ball quicker” said sophomore center back Jordan Moreno.

The Hornets stayed competitive throughout the game, but their defense showed some signs of weakness. This allowed the Seahawks to take advantage of a good pass and score their only goal in the first half.

Fullerton sophomore center-backer Jordan Moreno defends the ball from LA Harbor freshman forward Samantha Sanchez during their first home game against LA Harbor on Friday, September 23. Photo credit: Matthew Gonzalez

Coming off a win over top-contender El Camino (4-2-1), Fullerton got their much-needed win before Orange Empire Conference games begin.

“You guys are so much better than how we performed, there was a lot of positives, but there is a lot of work to do.” said assistant coach Darriel Franklin to the Hornets after the conclusion of the game. “We’re going to conference next week and every game matters, so you got to come out with that mentality, and do whatever it takes.”

Fullerton College head coach Pamela Lewin talks to her soccer team at halftime during their first home game against LA Harbor Friday, Sept. 30. Photo credit: Matthew Gonzalez

The Hornets finished off with a total of 5 corner kicks, 12 fouls, and 5 offsides. Freshman goalkeeper Victoria Saldana had 2 saves and 1 goal scored against the Seahawks throughout the entire game.

“I’m super happy that we got the win. I think we struggled a little bit with our game plan, but I’m happy that we executed enough to beat LA Harbor” said head coach Pamela Lewin

The Hornets (2-4) will play their first OEC game at Cypress College (4-0-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

