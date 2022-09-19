Despite a rough start to the season, the Hornets took down the Seahawks 3-1 during their first home game of the season. Now on a two-game winning streak after dropping their first four games of the season, things are looking better for Fullerton women’s soccer.

Fullerton women’s soccer team had a good first half with two goals scored by sophomore fullback Ashlyn Trujillo and sophomore forward Izabelle Garcia.

Sophomore forward Ashley Bautista had two assists, a one-two pass and push-pass, which allowed Hornets goal scorers to tap against Seahawks sophomore goalkeeper Diana Ruvalcaba.

The Hornets put enough effort to hold their lead in the second half, with a header goal by Garcia sealing the game at minute 46:00.

“I think we just pressed the other team a lot faster, we tried a lot harder, and we tried to get the ball quicker” said sophomore center back Jordan Moreno.

The Hornets stayed competitive throughout the game, but their defense showed some signs of weakness. This allowed the Seahawks to take advantage of a good pass and score their only goal in the first half.

Coming off a win over top-contender El Camino (4-2-1), Fullerton got their much-needed win before Orange Empire Conference games begin.



“You guys are so much better than how we performed, there was a lot of positives, but there is a lot of work to do.” said assistant coach Darriel Franklin to the Hornets after the conclusion of the game. “We’re going to conference next week and every game matters, so you got to come out with that mentality, and do whatever it takes.”

The Hornets finished off with a total of 5 corner kicks, 12 fouls, and 5 offsides. Freshman goalkeeper Victoria Saldana had 2 saves and 1 goal scored against the Seahawks throughout the entire game.

“I’m super happy that we got the win. I think we struggled a little bit with our game plan, but I’m happy that we executed enough to beat LA Harbor” said head coach Pamela Lewin

The Hornets (2-4) will play their first OEC game at Cypress College (4-0-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.