Women’s tennis falls short

Fullerton’s women’s tennis team (0-7-1) lost their match against Cypress College (5-3) with a final score of 7-2 on March 1.

The match began with two doubles sets taking place concurrently.

Freshmen Chloe Tran and Shay Gill teamed up and Emma Wagner paired up with Jamie Hunt, also freshmen, taking on two doubles teams from Cypress College.

Wagner and Hunt were triumphant in the first set but lost the final set with a score of 8-5.

The doubles sets ended with Tran and Gill who lost the first set and won the second with a final set score of 9-7.

With the match score set at 1-2, the Hornets and the Chargers faced each other in singles matches.

In the midst of the first set of singles matches, Tran had to step down and forfeit the match on account of injury.

“As a result of her falling during doubles, her Achilles overstretched and she couldn’t continue her singles match,” said assistant coach Ashley Castro about Tran’s injury.

With the match score at 1-3, the singles sets continued on with each of the players going back and forth with wins and losses in their respective sets.

Ultimately, the Hornets won one singles match. Gill did not give her opponent an inch, winning both sets and bringing the final score of the match to 7-2 Chargers.

Though not the desired outcome the team and assistant coach remained positive.

“I asked them to play with their hearts out, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Castro said.

Fullerton College (0-7-1) takes on Riverside City College (4-1) on March 8 at 2 p.m.