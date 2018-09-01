Women’s Volleyball Wins Home Opener against Mt. Sac

The Fullerton College Women’s volleyball team remains undefeated with a 3-1(25-13,25-18,20-25,25-23) home opening victory against Mt. San Antonio College.

The word of the season is Capitalize according to new head coach Megan Glennie, and the Lady Hornets did just that by adding a third consecutive win to their season Friday, August 31.

“This is our year and we keep saying it is our year because we want to build a legacy,” said Hornets head coach Glennie confidently. “We have a great group of girls that give 110 percent everyday and if we continue that and hold that standard in practice…we are going to do great things this season.”

With a packed house, energy ran high from both teams wasting no time in the first set.

Mt. Sac came ready to play scoring the first couple points just minutes into the game, but the Hornets did not back down capitalizing on errors and winning crucial rallies to tie the game at 7-7. The Hornets scored the next five points leading to a comfortable win, 25-13.

As the second set began, back and fourth rallies erupted but Mt. Sac led early in the set off Hornet errors. Fullerton pulled through offensively showcasing their skills on the net. Big kills and blocks from Sophomores’ Lauren Schaefer and Samaria Longstreet along with impressive serving from Andrea Lopez, allowed a 20-17 come back.

The Hornets were able to seal the set with an ace serve from Longstreet; barely making it over the net bringing the crowd to their feet.

Fighting to stay in the game, the Mountie’s challenged the Hornets in the third. Fullerton lost their stamina, failing to communicate with errors on both the defense and offensive side causing a much needed Fullerton timeout at 20-15. Mt. Sac took their only winning set of the night.

Both teams were electrified bygoing into the fourth, as the rallies continued.

A close set till the end the Hornets prevailed with key kills from Longstreet and freshman outside Madisen Ledesma to stay in the game.

An ace serve from setter Kailyn Case, and kill from freshman Baylee Coble electrified the team and crowd as Fullerton fought to close out their final set to win, 25-23.

“We look good, we feel good,” said Case. “I’m really happy for everyone pulling through and working hard till the end…after losing the [third set]. Our new coaches have really impacted how we play; we are doing so much better this season.

Case, also known as “KK,” is doing an outstanding job running the offense as the only setter on the team. Outside hitters’ Schaefer and Anderson are also bringing lot to the offense this year.

“I’m looking forward to going undefeated this season Everyone is putting in 100 percent and having a good time as a team,” stated Schaefer proud of her team’s overall performance.

Glennie has high expectations for her team this season, as they continuously work hard in practice showing improvement on and off the court.

With scrappy liberos on defense a solid offense and some fine tuning, the Hornets look to build their legacy one game at a time.

“They are a great group of girls who truly love what they do and each other,” Glennie added.

Be sure to check out your Hornets Wednesday, Sept. 5 as they host Palomar College at 6p.m.

