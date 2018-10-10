Women’s Water Polo team sweeps tournament

After going undefeated over the weekend at the Ventura College Tournament, the women’s water polo team is now ranked No. 1 in state winning 12 consecutive games.

The Hornets swept their competition by double digits averaging 14 points a game. The tournament opened up on Friday Oct. 5, with two games where the Hornets beat Mt. San Antonio College and Merced College, 14-7.

In the first game, Mt. San Antonio College offense got off to a quick start as they opened the game putting two points on the board. Fullerton freshman Bryanna Santis fired back producing back to back goals for the Hornets. The Hornets regained momentum as they ended the first quarter up 4-2.

Fullerton’s offense became too much for Mt. SAC as they went on to score six points and extended the lead to 10-4. Not to be out done, the Mounties started the fourth quarter with three back to back points shifting the momentum back to their side.

However, the Hornets prevailed against the Mounties, by earning four more points bringing the score to 14-7. The Hornets defense triumphed as they did not allow anymore points by the Mounties ending the game with a final score of 14-7.

Hornets freshmen utility players Alexandra Lopez and Santis led the team with four goals a piece against the Mt. SAC.

Going into the second game Fullerton College, coming of a short break and recent victory, was ready to face Merced College. The Blue Devils shocked the Hornets as they came out on fire in the first quarter scoring seven consecutive goals.

However, down by seven and nothing on the board, Hornets freshman utility player Alexandra Lopez scored two back to back points. Before the end of the first quarter freshman Brianna Portales added in a goal for herself bringing the score to 7-3, Blue Devils.

Still on fire from her last goal, Hornets Portales quickly added four goals, tying the game at 7-7. With momentum shifted back to Fullerton, the Hornets shut the Blue Devils offense down on every possession.

The Hornets offense went on a scoring frenzy as they shut out The Blue Devils by scoring seven consecutive points. Although the Blue Devils were not giving up, they still fought and fought, but had no answer and no gas left in the tank as the never scored again.

The game ended and the Hornets had another victory under their belt with a 14-7 win over Mt. Sac. With the help from the team Hornets freshman Jessica Contreras and Diana Leivas both contributed with two goals a piece. Contreras and Lopez also hauled in two assists.

Coming off two victories and day one of the tournament behind them, Fullerton College took on El Camino College on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The Hornets annihilated the Warriors from start to finish as they put up 13 unanswered points. As time runs down with only minutes left in the third, Sonni Garcia sliced in one goal so the Warriors avoided a shut out bringing the score to 17-1.

Freshman Diana Leivas led the way racking up six goals for the Hornets, while sophomore utility players Diana Hatter and Annelise Hernandez added three assists each.

Fullerton ended the tournament confidently as they faced their last opponent Ventura College.

The Pirates started the game off with a goal by Shayne Naylor. The Hornets answered with a goal of their own by freshman Abigail Nunez and moments later added in another three goals to give the Hornets the led 4-1.

Venture College kept the game close by sneaking in another goal this time by Pirates Shayle Burns. However, the Hornets offense was too strong for the Pirates as they added in three consecutive goals by freshman utility players Alexandra Lopez, Bryanna Santis and Diana Leivas.

Not to be left behind, the Pirates sliced in another goal to close the gap trailing the Hornets 7-3. Rounding out the third, the Hornets were up 9-3 heading into the fourth and final quarter.

The Pirates started the fourth quarter off with two back to back goals leaving the Hornets speechless. However, The Hornets did no budge and scored five unanswered points by freshman utility players Jessica Contreras, Venezia Atilano, Tarsis Ledezma, Briana Portales and sophomore utility player Annelise Hernandez.

Fullerton’s defense was too strong for Ventura to overcome as the Hornets beat the Pirates with a comfortable nine point lead, finishing the game 14-5. Nunez and Santis shined the last game with three goals a piece.

Hornets freshman goal keeper, Tatiana Cava had an impressive 38 saves throughout the tournament with 12 saves against Mt. Sac alone.

The Hornets (18-2 overall) will host a big Orange Empire Conference game against Orange Coast College Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 3 pm.

