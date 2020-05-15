Workout Motivation At Home

People can no longer complain about not having enough time to work out and become a healthier person. Everyone can take 30 minutes to an hour out of their day to get fit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the gyms, like 24 Hour Fitness, have switched to online workout programs to give their members a plan of success while keeping some normalcy without driving to the gym. The 24GO is a personalized fitness app that people can use to find the workouts that can fit any personal needs to complete their goals. For more information on 24 Hour Fitness’ custom online workouts, please visit https://www.24hourfitness.com/membership/24go/.

Not only is 24 Hour Fitness providing online workouts for its members, but they are also offering discounts on their Trifecta meal plan for 40% percent off their first order. To purchase your first order, please visit https://www.trifectanutrition.com/24hour-fitness for more information.





Gold’s Gym in Fullerton is temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of its members and team members. Gold’s Gym is offering its members on-demand and live video workouts to keep their routine going home. The live workouts will be featured on the Gold’s Gym Instagram page at @GoldsGymSoCal.

Another way that members can join the at-home workout classes is through the AMP mobile app. Nutrition and mental health is another priority that Gold’s Gym is focusing on for its members. Yoga, eating tips and meditation techniques are other important tools that members will receive. Visit https://offers-socal.goldsgym.com/resources to sign up now to start your workouts.

For more information about the Gold’s Gym located at 1973 W. Malvern Ave please visit https://offers-socal.goldsgym.com/resources.

Chuze Fitness is challenging its members to join the #ChuzeMovement while they are safe at home with exercises on-demand. These workouts range from yoga, HIIT, Pilates and even workouts the whole family can use to get together and exercise. The Chuze Fitness On-Demand classes can be found at https://chuzefitness.com/chuze-on-demand/.

UFC Gym is going live on Instagram for their members to tune in for the best workouts. For the weekly Instagram live schedule, please visit https://www.ufcgym.com/news/2020-03-20/instagram-live-workouts/.

UFC Fit home workouts are also being offered to train like an MMA athlete with minimal equipment needed. Lastly, UFC Gym is offering online personal training with one of UFC Gym’s best instructors to get you in shape while being stuck at home.

Planet Fitness’ live workouts on Facebook are scheduled daily at 4 p.m. PST. If anyone is unavailable to make the live works, then it will be available to view on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the live workout.

All of these Fullerton based gyms will help you get back to your regular routine since everyone is stuck and safe at home. No one can say now that they don’t have enough time to work out, because they are probably on their phones looking through Instagram when they can be active by working out to a live workout video.