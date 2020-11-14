Young Kim wins re-match to represent District 39

Republic Rep. Young Kim defeated Democrat Gil Cisneros in a re-match from the 2018 House race. With a total of 172,253 votes out of 340,361. Kim won support from 50.6% of voters. She will be representing California’s 39th Congressional District in the United States’ House of Representatives for a two-year term.

“I’m honored by the trust you have put in me, whoever you voted for in this election, I hope you know that regardless of any difference we may have, I will always work on your behalf and fight for you. Our community is such a wonderful place. Because we come together to look out for one another. I will take that spirit with me to represent you in Washington, DC. Now that the election is over, I hope we can unite and move forward to address the issues that our nation faces. I look forward to working with both my Republican and Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives to work towards a better future for our community, state and nation,” Rep. Kim said in a statement on Twitter.

Kim is a former California State Assemblywoman born in South Korea. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in administration and is currently a small-business owner. Kim is married with four children.

Previously representing the state’s 65th district, she was the first Korean-American Republic woman to be elected in the California legislature after defeating Democratic Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva in 2014. Quirk-Silva then defeated Kim in a re-match in 2016.

California’s Congressional District 39 was a key battleground for the House. The district spans over three different counties: Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange Counties, with cities including Chino Hills, La Habra Heights and Fullerton. According to the United States Census Bureau, almost half of the residents in the district are people of color with Hispanic or Latinos and Asians making up the largest group.

Kim initially ran against Cisneros in 2018 to replace Republic Ed Royce when Royce had announced his retirement from serving for 27 years. Although ahead in the polls, Kim was defeated by Cisneros by over three percentage points.

This year, Kim was able to pass Cisneros by 1.2 percentage points.

Despite being a Republican politician, Kim’s campaign platform claimed a bipartisan focus that represents all Californians for the following issues: